Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) reports organic revenue declined 2.8% in Q3.

Performance Sensing net revenue down 3.2% to $628.59M.

Sensing Solutions net revenue decreased 1.3% to $221.12M.

Europe revenues comprised of 44.1% of total revenues.

Americas revenues comprised of 27.1% of total revenues.

Adjusted EBIT margin rate fell 30 bps to 23.5%.

The Company repurchased ~2.1M ordinary shares for total consideration of $97.6M during the quarter.

Q4 Guidance: Organic revenue: -1% to -4%; Net revenue: $818M to $842M; Adjusted net income: $135M to $141M; Adjusted EPS: $0.85 to $0.89; Diluted share count: 159.3M.

FY2019 Guidance: Organic revenue: ~-1% to +4%; Net revenue: $3.422B to $3.446B; Adjusted EBIT: $779M to $785M; Adjusted net income: $569M to $575M; Adjusted EPS: $3.51 to $3.55; Diluted share count: 161.9M.

ST +0.06% premarket.

