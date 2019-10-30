WellCare Health beats Q3 consensus

  • WellCare Health Plans (WCG) Q3 results: Revenues: $7,140.2M (+41.2%); Total premium: $6,965.6M (+39.6%); Products and services: $132.1M (+281.8%); Investment and other income: $42.5M (+22.5%).
  • Net Income: $241M (+84.5%); EPS: $4.74 (+75.6%); non-GAAP Net Income: $279.8M (+73.6%); non-GAAP EPS: $5.50 (+65.2%); CF Ops: $907.6M.
  • Medicaid Health Plans: 88.3% (+4.0%); Medicare Health Plans: 83.3% (-1.8%); Medicare Prescription Drug Plans: 75.7% (+20.0%).
  • 2019 Financial Outlook: Due to the pending merger with Centene, company is not currently providing updated financial guidance.
  • Previously: WellCare Health Plans EPS beats by $1.63, beats on revenue (Oct. 30)
