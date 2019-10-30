Broad-based sales gains at Oshkosh

Oct. 30, 2019 7:00 AM ETOshkosh Corporation (OSK)OSKBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) is on watch after topping estimates on both lines of its FQ4 report.
  • Sales were up 6.7% during the quarter to $2.20B off gains in the defense, fire & emergency and commercial segments.
  • Operating income rose 0.6% to $203.1M. Adjusted operating income was $180.6M or 8.8% of sales.
  • Looking ahead, Oshkosh sees full-year revenue of $7.9B to $8.2B vs. $8.2B consensus and EPS of $7.30 to $8.10 vs. $7.70 consensus.
  • CEO outlook: "Our defense, fire & emergency and commercial segments provide a solid foundation for the Company in fiscal 2020. Our rental equipment customers in North America and Europe are taking a cautious approach to capital expenditures, which we believe will lead to lower, but still historically strong, sales and earnings in the access equipment segment in fiscal 2020."
  • Previously: Oshkosh EPS beats by $0.29, beats on revenue (Oct. 30)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.