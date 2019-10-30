Broad-based sales gains at Oshkosh
- Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) is on watch after topping estimates on both lines of its FQ4 report.
- Sales were up 6.7% during the quarter to $2.20B off gains in the defense, fire & emergency and commercial segments.
- Operating income rose 0.6% to $203.1M. Adjusted operating income was $180.6M or 8.8% of sales.
- Looking ahead, Oshkosh sees full-year revenue of $7.9B to $8.2B vs. $8.2B consensus and EPS of $7.30 to $8.10 vs. $7.70 consensus.
- CEO outlook: "Our defense, fire & emergency and commercial segments provide a solid foundation for the Company in fiscal 2020. Our rental equipment customers in North America and Europe are taking a cautious approach to capital expenditures, which we believe will lead to lower, but still historically strong, sales and earnings in the access equipment segment in fiscal 2020."
