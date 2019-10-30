Crocs on watch after boosting sales guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) reports Q3 EPS ahead of even the highest estimate turned in by analysts.

Wholesale revenues increased 25.4% during the quarter, while e-commerce revenues grew 28.2% and retail comparable store sales rose 12.5%.

Gross margin was 53.6% of sales vs. 53.3% a year ago and 51.3% consensus. Lower promotions and higher clog sales in the Americas and savings from exiting company-operated manufacturing facilities last year more than offset various headwinds, including channel mix, higher distribution costs, and 130 basis points of reduced purchasing power associated with currency.

Looking ahead, Crocs sees Q4 revenue of $245M to $255M vs. $244M consensus and full-year revenue growth of 11% to 12% vs. prior guidance for +9% to +11% growth.