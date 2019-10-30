FDA suspends enrollment in intrathecal studies of Novartis' Zolgensma on safety signal

The FDA has placed a partial clinical hold on clinical trials evaluating intrathecal (injection into the spinal canal) administration of Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) gene therapy Zolgensma (anasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi) (AVX-101) in patients with spinal muscular atrophy Type 2 after unit AveXis reported a potential safety signal.

Findings from a small preclinical animal study showed dorsal root ganglia (DRG) mononuclear cell inflammation, sometimes accompanied by neuronal cell body degeneration or loss. The clinical significance of this is not yet known although DRG inflammation can be associated with sensory effects. A thorough review of human safety data from all available sources to date did not reveal any sensory changes related to intravenously (IV) administered Zolgensma or intrathecal AVXS-101.

The partial hold impacts the high dose cohort in the Phase 1 STRONG trial (enrollment in the low and mid dose arms has already been completed and interim results reported).

A partial clinical hold suspends enrollment of new study participants while allowing treatment of currently enrolled subjects to continue.

The issue does not impact the marketing of Zolgensma of IV studies.