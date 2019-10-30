Simon Property hikes FFO guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) adjusts its 2019 comparable FFO guidance range to $12.33-$12.38 per share from its prior range of $12.30-$12.40.

Currently estimates FFO per share, which includes a 33-cent loss on extinguishment of debt to be $12.00-$12.05.

Consensus estimate for 2019 FFO per share is $12.19.

Q3 FFO per share of $3.05 misses the average analyst estimate by a penny; year-ago FFO was $3.05.

Adjusting the prior year for a change in a accounting standard, Q3 2019 FFO increased 1.0% Y/Y.

Q3 total revenue of $1.42B exceeds the consensus of $1.39B and increases from $1.40B in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 comparable property net operating income growth was 1.6%.

Occupancy was 94.7% at Sept. 30, 2019; basic minimum rent per square foot was $54.55 at quarter-end.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

