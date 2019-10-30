Yum Brands -3% after comp sales miss

Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) reports comparable sales rose 3.0% in Q3 to just miss the consensus estimate of +3.2%.

Comparable sales were up 4.0% for the Taco Bell chain and 3.0% for KFC to offset a flat comp for Pizza Hut.

Restaurant margin improved at KFC (+70 bps to 16.1%) and Pizza Hut (+620 bps to 4.0%), while falling back at Taco Bell (-110 bps to 23.6%).

Yum on unit growth: "We opened 389 net units in the quarter. On a year-over-year basis, which takes into account the strategic alliance with Telepizza in the fourth-quarter 2018, net-new unit growth was 7%."

Shares of Yum Brands are down 3.49% premarket to $105.89.

Previously: Yum! Brands EPS misses by $0.14, misses on revenue (Oct. 30)