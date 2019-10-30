GE +4% after Q3 beat, FCF guidance raise

Adjusted Q3 EPS of $0.15, up 36% from the same period in 2018, and beating earnings expectations by $0.03.

Industrial free cash flow - which is followed closely as a gauge of efficiency (amid a multi-year turnaround) - totaled $650M, coming in at the strong end of company guidance range of between negative and plus $1B.

The 2019 forecast for industrial FCF has now been increased to a range of flat to $2B "even with external headwinds from the 737 Max and tariffs," CEO Larry Culp declared.

GE's struggling Power division narrowed its quarterly loss to $144M, improving 79% from the same period last year, though the company continued to warn that its aviation unit (which makes LEAP engines) may see a cash flow hit from the grounding of Boeing's 737 MAX.

GE further took a $740M non-cash goodwill charge during the quarter to reflect the deterioration of its hydro business.

The company also announced or completed some $9B in "total industrial deleveraging actions" during the quarter and reduced external debt at GE Capital by $1B.

Stuck to 2019 EPS guidance of $0.55-$0.65 and still expects industrial segment organic revenue growth in the mid-single digits.

GE +4.4% premarket

Q3 results