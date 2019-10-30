Criteo -5% after downside guidance, new CEO

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) -5.4% reports mixed Q3 results that missed top-line estimates but narrowly beat on EPS.

The downside Q4 outlook has revenue of $255-261M compared to the $276.25M consensus and adjusted EBITDA of $99-105M. The company attributes the softness to large customers in the mobile app area and is uncertain what impact this will have on this year's holiday season.

For FY19, Criteo guides flat revenue growth ex-TAC at constant forex, at the lower end of the previously provided growth range of 0-2%.

New exec: Criteo appoints Megan Clarken as Chief Executive Officer, effective November 25. Clarken comes to CRTO after fifteen years at Nielsen, most recently serving as the CCO.

Earnings call starts at 8 AM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.