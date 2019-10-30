Brinker tops comp sales expectations

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) reports system-wide comparable sales of +2.3% in FQ1 vs. +1.8% consensus. Pricing was up 2.2% during the quarter, while traffic fell 0.2%.

Comparable sales were up 2.9% at company-owned Chili's restaurants during the quarter and fell 1.8% at company-owned Maggiano's restaurants.

Restaurant margin was 11.0% of sales vs. 10.9% consensus and 11.1% a year ago.

Operating income as a percentage of sales was 4.0% vs. 6.2% last year on higher cost of sales.

Shares of Brinker are flat in premarket trading.

