Dana lowered FY2019 guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) reports revenue rose 9% in Q3, attributable to the benefit of recent acquisitions and backlog conversion.

Revenue by segment: Light Vehicle: $930M (+5.8%); Commercial Vehicle: $398M (-2%); Off-Highway: $582M (+36.9%); Power Technologies: $254M (-5.2%)

Gross margin rate down 150 bps to 13%.

SG&A expense rate improved 10 bps to 5.9%.

Adjusted EBITDA up 4.2% to $250M.

FY2019 Guidance: Sales: $8.55B to $8.85B; Adjusted EBITDA: $1B to $1.07B; Adjusted EBITDA margin: ~11.9%; Adjusted EPS: $2.85 to $3.25; Operating cash flow: ~7% of sales; Adjusted free cash flow: ~3% of sales.

