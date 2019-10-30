Total's Q3 profit falls less than expected as production ramps up

Total (NYSE:TOT) +0.2% pre-market after reporting better than expected Q3 earnings, as record production growth helped offset declining crude and gas prices.

TOT says Q3 production rose 8.4% Y/Y to 3.04B boe/day and is on track to boost output by 9% for the full year, helped by the start-up and ramp-up of new projects, including Yamal LNG in Russia, Ichthys in Australia, Kaombo in Angola and Egina in Nigeria, and Culzean in the U.K.

Liquefied natural gas production jumped 55%, which TOT says helped generate strong cash flow.

Brent crude averaged $62/bbl during the quarter, 18% below the $75.20/bbl average in the prior-year period.

Credit Suisse analysts say TOT's Q3 performance was "stronger than expected wherever you look... despite lower quarter-on-quarter oil and gas prices."

Separately, TOT says agrees to sell its wholly owned Total E&P Deep Offshore Borneo subsidiary to Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) for $300M.