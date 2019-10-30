Chimera posts Q3 3.9% economic return on book value

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Q3 core EPS of 50 cents misses the average analyst estimate of 55 cents and falls from 53 cents in Q2 and 60 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 economic return on book value was 3.9%.

Q3 net interest income of $141.6M vs. $147.0M in the year-ago quarter.

Total portfolio net interest margin is 2.2%, comprised of 3.3% NIM for residential mortgage credit portfolio and 0.9% for Agency portfolio.

Total portfolio at Sept. 30, 2019 of $27.4B was made up of 48% loans, 10% non-Agency MBS and 42% of Agency MBS vs. $27.2B portfolio at June 30, 2019 made up of 45% loans, 10% non-Agency MBS, and 45% of Agency MBS.

GAAP book value of $16.38 per common share at Sept. 30, 2019

