Reorganization on tap at Molson Coors

Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP) trades lower after announcing a new revitalization plan that includes a reorganization of business units and 400 to 500 job cuts. The new strategy from the beer company will also include investing significantly in the fast-growing "Above Premium" category and making additional investment in existing brands. New digital innovations are on tap, as are bolt-on acquisitions where there is a strong business case.

The company will also change its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in 2020 to better reflect its strategic intent to expand beyond beer and into other growth adjacencies.

CEO update: "Our business is at an inflection point. We can continue down the path we’ve been on for several years now, or we can make the significant and difficult changes necessary to get back on the right track. Our revitalization plan is designed to streamline the company, move faster, and free up resources to invest in our brands and our capabilities. Through it, we will create a brighter future for Molson Coors."

Shares of TAP are down 1.86% premarket to $54.69 after a Q3 earnings miss.

