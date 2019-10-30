Wingstop +4% after Q3 sales sizzle

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) is on watch after topping revenue (+30% Y/Y), EPS, comparable sales (+12%) and EBITDA (+26% Y/Y) estimates for Q3.

Wingstop says the addition of delivery services at over 80% of its U.S. restaurants has sparked extra growth.

Looking ahead, the restaurant operator expects domestic same store sales growth to between 10% and 11% vs. a prior view for high-single digits. EPS of $0.75 to $0.77 is anticipated vs. $0.72 to $0.74 prior view and $0.73 consensus.

Shares of Wingstop are up 3.92% premarket to $86.97.

