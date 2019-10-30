Mattel soars after putting accounting issue behind it

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) is now up 20.55% in premarket trading as investors look past the toy company's disclosure of a material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting and announcement of the departure of CFO Joseph Euteneuer.

The positive news from Mattel is that the accounting investigation didn't find any fraud and the company is now free to go back to the debt market. During the earnings call, Mattel stated that it intends to refinance $250M worth of senior notes in a move that should lower costs.

Previously: Mattel +13% after earnings smasher (Oct. 29)

