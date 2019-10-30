L3Harris +1.5% on EPS beat, raising guidance

Earnings per diluted share from continuing operations increased 26% to $2.58.

Revenue by segment: Integrated Mission Systems +10%; Space and Airborne Systems +20%; Communication Systems +11%; Aviation Systems flat.

"L3Harris is off to a great start as a new company and delivered strong third quarter results with double-digit revenue growth and strong margin expansion, including the benefit of integration, and returned more than $900M to shareholders in dividends and share repurchases," said CEO William Brown.

Guidance: EPS of approximately $10.00 (from a range of $9.60-$9.70), with adjusted free cash flow of approximately $2.35B (tightened from previous guidance of $2.30B-$2.35B adjusted free cash flow)

LHX +1.5% premarket

Q3 results