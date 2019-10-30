New York Community Bancorp sees net interest margin improving

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Q3 net income of $90.8M, or 19 cents per share, compares with $89M, also 19 cents per share, in Q2.

Q3 EPS lines up with consensus.

Q3 net interest income of $235.9M slips from $237.7M in Q2 and $249.5M in Q3 2018; net interest margin was 1.99%, down 1 basis point from Q2 NIM.

"With the FOMC having lowered short term interest rates twice so far during the third quarter, we are beginning to see a positive impact on our funding costs, marking an inflection point in the net interest margin and net interest income," said President and CEO Joseph R. Ficalora. "We anticipate further improvements in our funding costs, and hence our net interest margin going forward due to our liability sensitive balance sheet."

Total loans, net were $40.7B at Sept. 30, 2019, roughly flat with Q2-end and up 2% annualized vs. the balance at Dec. 31, 2018; total loan orginations of $2.3B compared with $3.0B for Q2.

Total deposits were $31.6B at Sept. 30, 2019, down 2% from $32.3B at June 20, 2019 and up 4% from $30.3B at Sept. 30, 2018.

Q3 return on average common stockholders' equity of 5.86% increases from 5.79% in Q2 and declines from 6.26% in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

