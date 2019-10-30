More cracking issued found on 737 NGs

Qantas Airways (OTCPK:QABSY) and Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) are stepping up checks for structural cracks on Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737 NGs after discovering problems with planes that did not require urgent inspections, airline sources told Reuters.

The cracks are on what is known as the "pickle fork," a part that attaches the plane's fuselage to the wing structure and manages forces.

Repairing the cracks requires grounding the airplane, with remedial work costing an estimated $275K per aircraft, according to aviation consultancy IBA.

The FAA on Oct. 2 mandated checks of 737 NGs with more than 30,000 take-off and landing cycles within seven days.