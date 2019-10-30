Tupperware -10% after profit pressure intensifies

Tupperware (NYSE:TUP) sinks after reporting Q3 EPS below the lowest estimate turned in by analysts and posting reduced guidance due to current business trends and F/X pressure.

"Profitability was adversely affected by accounting reserves related to our Fuller Mexico beauty business and adjustments to our tax provision," notes CEO Tricia Stitzel. "We are moving forward with great urgency to prioritize opportunities in how we go to market, cost structure, and cash flow management to drive near-term results so we can navigate the current landscape successfully without sacrificing our long-term objectives for our business," she adds.

The company expects Q4 EPS of $0.46 to $0.52 vs. $0.96 consensus and full-year EPS of $2.77 to $2.83 vs. $3.45 to $3.60 pior view and $3.47 consensus.

Shares of Tupperware are down 9.91% premarket to $14.00 vs. the 52-week trading range of $12.00 to $38.90. Premarket volume is over 17K shares.

