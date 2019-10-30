Baker Hughes gets Q3 boost from 35% order increase

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) -0.7% pre-market after missing estimates for both Q3 earnings and revenues but reporting strong orders for its oilfield equipment and turbomachinery.

Q3 revenues of $5.9B fell 2% Q/Q but rose 4% Y/Y, and orders of $7.8B rose 19% Q/Q and 35% Y/Y.

Oilfield Services revenue of $3.35B increased 3% Q/Q and 12% Y/Y, with international revenue rising to $2.17B and North America revenue falling to $1.18B.

Oilfield Equipment revenues rose 5% Q/Q and 15% Y/Y to $728M, and orders jumped 67% Q/Q and 86% Y/Y to $1.03B.

Turbomachinery & Process Solutions revenues fell 15% Q/Q and 14% Y/Y to $1.19B, driven by the sale of the High-speed Reciprocating Compressor business and lower volume in the Flow and Process technology business, while orders climbed 40% Q/Q and 79% Y/Y to $2.78B.