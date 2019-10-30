TEL reports downside views, continued restructuring

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) beats the Street's Q4 estimates and guides downside for Q1 and FY20.

Q1 sees revenue of $3-3.2B (consensus: $3.24B) and EPS of $1.10-1.16 (consensus: $1.31). FY20 sees $12.7-13.3B in revenue (consensus: $13.59B) and EPS of $4.85-5.25 (consensus: $5.72).

TEL announces continuing restructuring actions to reduce costs and consolidate its factory footprint in response to market weakness. The company expects $200-250M in charges during FY20, primarily related to employee termination benefits. TEL expects to complete the restructuring by 2022.

Earnings call starts at 8:30 AM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.