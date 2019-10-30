Catalyst Pharma's Firdapse flunks late-stage CMS study; shares down 15% premarket

A 20-subject Phase 3 clinical trial, CMS-001, evaluating Catalyst Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:CPRX) Firdapse (amifampridine phosphate) in patients at least two years old with symptomatic genetically confirmed congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), a group of conditions characterized by muscle weakness, failed to achieve the primary endpoint.

Individual improvements were observed in certain subgroups, but the study did not meet the primary objective of the change from baseline in a scale called SGI at week 8 nor the secondary endpoint of the change from baseline at weeks 5 & 8 in a scale called MFM.

The company plans to review the data with the FDA later this quarter.

Enrollment in another Phase 3, MSK-002, evaluating Firdapse in patients with anti-MuSK antibody-positive myasthenia gravis (MuSK-MG) should be completed before year-end. Topline results should be available in H1 2020.

The FDA approved Firdapse in November 2018 for Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome.