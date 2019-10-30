BAML cools on two transportation services stocks

Bank of America Merrill Lynch issues post-earnings downgrades on XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) and C.H. Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW).

BAML moves XPO to a Neutral rating from Buy. "Ongoing efficiency gains should support earnings growth, but leverage levels above peers could result in above average volatility and leaves results susceptible to a downturn," says the firm.

BAML lowers C.H. Robinson to Underperform from Neutral as it points to the collapse in truck brokerage spreads amid excess capacity.