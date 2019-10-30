Banc Santander slumps after Q3 profit hurt by impairment

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) falls 6.2% in premarket trading after posting Q3 attributable profit to parent of €501M (~$557M), which includes net charges of €1.63B mainly from the impairment of goodwill related to Santander UK (€1.49B).

Excluding these charges, underlying attributable profit was 2% higher than Q2 2019 and 7% higher than Q3 2018 at €2.14B.

Q3 underlying profit before tax of €3.84B fell 1.3% from €3.90B in Q2.

Q3 underlying EPS of €0.121 vs. €0.120 in Q2.

Q3 net interest income of €8.81B slips €8.95B in Q2.

Q3 underlying return on tangible equity of 12.19% improves from 12.03% in Q2.

Q3 efficiency ratio of 45.9% improves from 47.2%.

Previously: Banco Santander reports Q3 results (Oct. 30)