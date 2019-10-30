PetroChina Q3 profit tumbles on lower oil prices, slowing gas demand

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) reported ~58% Y/Y fall in Q3 profit to RMB8.83B, dragged down by weaker global energy prices and slowing growth in its domestic gas market.

Revenue edged up 1.8% to RMB618.14B

The company said that its natural gas import business recorded wider net loss of a RMB21.76B, from RMB19.96B last year, due to a weaker Chinese currency and higher import cost.

Crude oil output increased 2.9% Y/Y during the first nine months to 682.7M barrels, while gas output rose 8.7% to 289.3 bcf.

The stronger growth in gas versus crude oil production follows an accelerated drilling program in key basins such as Sichuan in the southwest, Ordos in the north and Tarim in the northwest.

Previously: PetroChina EPS misses by RMB0.043, beats on revenue (Oct. 30)