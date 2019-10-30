GE soars double-digits after earnings, conference call

"Our third quarter results represent progress amid a multi-year turnaround at GE," says CEO Larry Culp at the start of an earnings conference call, adding that the "work continues."

The company remains focused on "lean action workouts and strategy reviews... asking 'what game are we playing and how do we win'."

"2019 represents a progress year. It's 'still early' in a multi-year transformation and 2020 and 2021 will be 'meaningfully better.'"

Q&A has just begun with CEO Larry Culp and CFO Jamie Miller.

Bank of America: You spent a lot of time talking about Renewables. Why is the segment so important and when will we see positive operating margins? We haven't spent more time talking about the segment compared than others, but studies suggest this can be a major business going forward. We saw margins down a little over 2%. When you broke down the stats you can see a fair bit of encouraging news, but that was offset by legacy news in the Alstom JVs.

RBC Capital: Would love to get an update on the Power portfolio and individual businesses? Is Hydro still considered to be core to the Renewables portfolio? Bulk of Renewables comes from the on-shore wind business. We think Hydro can perform better compared to competitors and the team sees Hydro as important especially in parts of the world that it will be part of the energy transition. Tough comps in nuclear and steam, but we are encouraged by what we see.

Melius Research: I look at Healthcare... one you take out life sciences, the margins are not all that exciting. Where should the margin ought to be? I think the team understands we are going to have a different profile when we're on the other side of the BioPharma transaction. As you point out... mid-teen margins and cash conversion. There is a lot we could do from a lean perspective to improve quality and delivery.

Barclays: On Power, it looks like Gas lost $100M of EBIT in Q3. Jamie called out productivity as an issue... Can you give more color? Larry, can you think of a timeframe of an upright exit from some of the businesses? Gas power services were impacted by outage counts. In the transactional books, we are seeing transactional value coming down, but there are higher margins (Jamie). Better upfront discipline on what projects we take on. In the near-term, the team is focused on better performance (Larry).