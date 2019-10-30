Dine Brands tops EBITDA expectations
- Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) posts a mixed Q3 report with margins expanding even as comp sales fell back.
- Comparable restaurant sales for the Applebee's chain fell 1.6% during the quarter vs. -1.8% consensus, while IHOP saw a 0.03% increase to mark its seventh quarter in a row in positive territory.
- Adjusted EBITDA came in at $63.4M vs. $56.2M consensus and $62.2M a year ago.
- Looking ahead, the restaurant operator sees FY19 EPS of $6.75 to $7.00 vs. $6.91 consensus and EBITDA of $268M to $277M vs. $254M consensus.
- Shares of Dine Brands trade flat in premarket action.
