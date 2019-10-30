Cyclerion down 68% premarket on failed praliciguat studies

Thinly traded micro cap Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) slumps 68% premarket on increased volume, albeit on turnover of only 55K shares, after its rare feat of announcing two failed clinical trials at the same time.

A Phase 2 study, CAPACITY, evaluating praliciguat in patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction failed to separate from placebo as measured by cardiopulmonary exercise testing.

Another Phase 2 evaluating praliciguat in patients with diabetic nephropathy also failed to beat placebo as measured by urine albumin creatinine ratio.

The company says praliciguat amplifies nitric oxide signaling by stimulating a receptor called soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC).

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.