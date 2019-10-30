Royal Caribbean on watch after net yields fall short

Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) is on watch after missing estimates with both lines of its Q3 report.

The cruise line operator reports net yields of 5.2% for the quarter vs. 5.8% consensus and the guidance range of +5.5% to +6.0%. Even with F/X backed out, net yields were at 6.4% to miss the 6.7% consensus mark.

Looking ahead, net yields are expected to be up approximately 6.25% in Q4 and 6.75% on a constant-currency basis. Q4 EPS of $1.40 is anticipated vs. $1.46 consensus. "As we enter 2020, we are particularly enthusiastic about the new ship deliveries, the development of new destinations, our fleet modernization and technology initiatives. These investments will help us deliver even greater vacations while generating higher yields and better returns," says CFO Jason Liberty.

RCL +1.95% premarket to $115.49, reversing an initial drop.

Previously: Royal Caribbean Cruises EPS misses by $0.05, misses on revenue (Oct. 30)