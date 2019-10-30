Markel Q3 combined ratio improves, book value rises
- Markel (NYSE:MKL) Q3 EPS of $13.95 beats the average analyst estimate of $9.32 and falls from $28.50 in the year-ago quarter.
- Q3 combined ratio of 94% compares with 99% a year earlier.
- Q3 operating revenue of $2.0B slips from $2.2B in Q3 2018.
- Book value per common share outstanding was $768.98 at Sept. 30, 2019, up 18% from $653.85 at Dec. 31, 2018.
- "We produced a meaningful underwriting profit, despite catastrophes losses during the period, and we're seeing excellent results from our Markel Ventures operations," said Co-CEOs Thomas S. Gayner and Richard R. Whitt.
- Reports delay in filing its 10-Q for the quarter due to technical issues with the SEC's EDGAR filing system.
- Conference call at 9:30 AM ET.
