Markel Q3 combined ratio improves, book value rises

Oct. 30, 2019 8:33 AM ETMarkel Corporation (MKL)MKLBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor17 Comments
  • Markel (NYSE:MKL) Q3 EPS of $13.95 beats the average analyst estimate of $9.32 and falls from $28.50 in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q3 combined ratio of 94% compares with 99% a year earlier.
  • Q3 operating revenue of $2.0B slips from $2.2B in Q3 2018.
  • Book value per common share outstanding was $768.98 at Sept. 30, 2019, up 18% from $653.85 at Dec. 31, 2018.
  • "We produced a meaningful underwriting profit, despite catastrophes losses during the period, and we're seeing excellent results from our Markel Ventures operations," said Co-CEOs Thomas S. Gayner and Richard R. Whitt.
  • Reports delay in filing its 10-Q for the quarter due to technical issues with the SEC's EDGAR filing system.
  • Conference call at 9:30 AM ET.
  • Previously: Markel EPS beats by $5.33, beats on revenue (Oct. 30)
