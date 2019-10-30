Crane continues decline as sell-side weighs results

Crane (NYSE:CR) is extending declines in premarket trade after tumbling 8% on Tuesday following a Q3 miss and lowered guidance.

Vertical Research, Canaccord Genuity and Buckingham cut the stock to Hold from Buy, with price targets ranging from $79 to $85 (vs. as high as $102 previously).

Buckingham analyst Robert Barry sees the latest guidance cut as "a fresh reminder of the low visibility and high volatility" of many of the company's businesses, while Vertical's Jeffrey Sprague said "2020 just got cloudier."

CR -1% premarket

Source: Bloomberg First Word