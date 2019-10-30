Atlas Air -8% on weak results impacted by trade tension

Atlas Air Worldwide Holding (NASDAQ:AAWW) slides after missing Q3 revenue and EPS consensus marks. AAWW management pointed to trade and tariff issues as a drag on business. A labor dispute also pinched the bottom line.

The company churned up EBITDA of $95.6M during the quarter to fall short of the $115.1M consensus expectation and last year's level of $123.9M.

Looking ahead, Atlas Air anticipates full-year revenue of $2.75B vs. $2.86B consensus and adjusted EBITDA of $500M vs. $510M consensus.

AAWW -8.41% premarket to $22.00.

