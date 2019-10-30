Clearside up 8% premarket on Regenxbio license deal

Nano cap Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) is up 8% premarket on modest volume in response to its out-license agreement with REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) for its SCS Microinjector for the delivery of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based therapeutics.

Under the terms of the original option and license agreement, CLSD received $2M upfront and is eligible for up to $34M in development milestones, up to $102M in sales milestones and mid-single-digit royalties on net sales of products using the SCS Microinjector. RGNX exercised its option to in-license the product.