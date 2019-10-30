Bayer says Roundup cancer claims more than doubled during Q3
- Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) says the number of plaintiffs claiming its Roundup herbicides caused cancer more than doubled over the past three months to 42,700.
- Bayer has long argued that Roundup and its active ingredient glyphosate are safe, but three juries since August 2018 have found the company's products caused non-Hodgkin lymphoma in people, whacking 30% off Bayer's market cap.
- Despite the uncertainty over the legal battle, Bayer shares jumped more than 2% in European trading after the company posted better than expected Q3 earnings and sales.
- Q3 revenues rose 6% Y/Y to €9.83 billion, slightly beating analyst estimates: Pharmaceuticals sales jumped 8.2% to €4.5B, driven mostly by its blockbuster Xarelto and Eylea drugs, and crop science sales advanced 5.8% to €3.95B, driven by growth in Latin and North America.
- Bayer also confirmed its full-year outlook of a 4% rise in revenues.
- "Bayer is on track, both operationally and strategically," CEO Werner Baumann says but does not comment on the state of Roundup settlement talks except that the company would only agree to a settlement that is "financially reasonable" and comes as close as possible to preventing future plaintiffs from filing suits.