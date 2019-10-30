BorgWarner divests asbestos-laden unit

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) announced that it has divested its BorgWarner Morse TEC subsidiary to Enstar Holdings

In connection with the closing, BorgWarner contributed approximately $172M in cash to Morse TEC.

"Enstar is a leading player in managing legacy liabilities and has specific expertise in asbestos," notes BorgWarner CEO Frédéric Lissalde. "This reflects our company's strategy to eliminate or reduce exposure to legacy non-operating liabilities and to actively manage and deploy capital," he adds.

Enstar will manage all of Morse TEC's asbestos claims and collection of existing insurance policies.

As a result of the transaction, BorgWarner expects to remove the asbestos obligations, related insurance assets and associated deferred tax assets from the company's condensed consolidated balance sheet. The company is evaluating the accounting for this transaction, but currently estimates that this transaction could result in an after-tax loss in its consolidated financial statements of up to $40M in Q4.

Source: Press Release