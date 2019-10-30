Apple plans iPhone growth in 2020 - reports

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) +0.8% is mobilizing its suppliers for the 5G iPhone models expected to arrive next year, according to Nikkei sources.

The tech giant will reportedly launch three 5G models carrying a new modem chip designed by Qualcomm. Apple has set "aggressive" sales targets for the devices.

In related news, Bloomberg sources say Apple expects iPhone shipments to return to growth next year, driven by the 5G models. Apple hopes to ship more than 200M handsets in 2020 compared to the 170-190M analyst estimates for 2019.

The 2020 iPhone releases might also include a 4G model and the low-cost iPhone SE.

Upcoming catalyst: Apple reports earnings after the bell today.