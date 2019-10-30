Tetraphase down 12% premarket on equity offering

Thinly traded nano cap Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) is down 14% premarket on modestly higher volume, about 56K shares, in reaction to its direct offering to an institutional investor.

The offering consists of 300K common shares and warrants to purchase up to the same number of shares at a combined price of $3.755 and pre-funded warrants to purchase up to ~1.8M common shares together with common warrants to purchase up to the same number of shares at a combined price of $3.745.

Each five-year common warrant is exercisable at $3.62 per common share. Each pre-funded warrant is exercisable at $0.01 per share.

Gross proceeds should be ~$8M. Closing date is November 1.

Yesterday's close was $3.62.