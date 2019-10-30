More on Rexnord's Q2 results

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) reported Q2 sales of $521.3M a slight decrease of 0.7% Y/Y, reflecting +1% acquisitions, and -2% foreign currency translation.

Process & Motion Control sales $337M (-3% Y/Y); and Adj. EBITDA margin improved by 70 bps to 23%.

Water Management sales $184.3M (+5% Y/Y); and Adj. EBITDA margin improved by 30 bps to 27.4%.

Q2 Gross margin improved by 122 bps to 39.9%; and operating margin improved by 147 bps to 17%.

Adj. EBITDA was $118.2M (+2.9% Y/Y); and margin expanded by 80 bps to 22.7%.

Cash provided by operating activities YTD $86.3M, as compared to $75.1M a year ago. Free cash flow of $73.1M. Net debt leverage ratio of 2.0x.

FY20 Outlook: Net income from continuing operations $184M to $189M; and Adj. EBITDA $460M to $467M (prior $460M to $475M). Company expect free cash flow to exceed net income.

