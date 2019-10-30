GlaxoSmithKline up 2% premarket on Q3 results

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Q3 results ((£)): Revenues: 9,385M (+16.0%); Pharmaceuticals: 4,531M (+7.3%); Vaccines: 2,308M (+20.0%); Consumer Healthcare: 2,526M (+29.7%).

Key product sales: Shingrix: 535M (+87%); Ellipta: 603M (+21%); Bexsero: 255M (+23%); Fluarix, FluLaval: 371M (+22%); Nucala: $203M (+40%); Seretide/Advair: 418M (-32%); Flixotide/Flovent: 171M (+46%); Ventolin: 231M (+34%); Infanrix, Pediarix: 199M (+24%).

Net Income: 1,552M (+9.4%); EPS: 0.31 (+6.9%); non-GAAP Net Income: 1,911M (+9.4%); non-GAAP EPS: 0.39 (+8.3%); CF Ops: 4,567M (+6.2%).

2019 Guidance: Non-GAAP EPS to be around flat at CER from decline in the range of (3%) to (5%) at CER.

Shares are up 2% premarket.

