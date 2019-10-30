BP says no decision yet on dividends, seeking to clarify CFO's comments

BP +1.5% pre-market after saying no decision has yet been made about its final dividend or future payouts, taking the unusual step of clarifying comments made on an earnings conference call.

CFO Brian Gilvary said during yesterday's call that raising the company's dividend now would be "premature" and any increase likely would have to wait until new CEO arrives, helping push BP shares as much as 4% lower.

"No decision has yet been made with respect to the 4Q 2019 or any future dividend," the company says in a statement.