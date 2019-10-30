Regenxbio down 4% premarket on partial hold on Novartis' Zolgensma

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) slips 4% premarket on light volume in reaction to Novartis' disclosure of an FDA-imposed partial clinical hold on studies evaluating intrathecal (into the spinal canal) administration of gene therapy Zolgensma (anasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi) in patients with spinal muscular atrophy Type 2 (SMA2) after a potential safety signal was observed in an animal study.

RGNX receives Zolgensma-related milestones and royalties from licensor AveXis which Novartis acquired for $8.7B last year.

The action does not affect the commercial product since it is administered intravenously.