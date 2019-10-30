CME gains from market volatility in Q3

Financial markets volatility in Q3 gave a boost to CME Group's (NASDAQ:CME) results, according to CME Group CEO Terry Duffy.

Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.90 pushes past the $1.75 consensus and advances from $1.45 in the year-ago quarter.

"Clients continued to turn to CME Group markets to manage their risk during this period of increased volatility and geopolitical uncertainty," Duffy said.

In aggregate, adjusted net income of $679.2M increases from $495.0M in Q3 2018.

Q3 average daily volume of 20.2M contracts increased 30% from the year-ago quarter, with ADV transactions outside the U.S. reaching 5.3M contracts during the quarter, up 40% Y/Y.

Q3 total revenue of $1.28B rose from $904.2M a year ago.

Clearing and transaction fees revenue or $1.04B increased from $752.5M and market data and information services revenue of $129.8M rose from $110.7M.

