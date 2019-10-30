Bernstein likes Biogen in premarket analyst action

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) resumed with Buy rating and $28 (151% upside) price target at Guggenheim. Shares up 3% premarket.
Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) initiated with Buy rating and $31 (58% upside) price target at Berenberg. Shares up 2% premarket.
Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) initiated with Overweight rating and $47 (57% upside) price target at Cantor Fitzgerald. Shares up 2% premarket.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) upgraded to Outperform with a $370 (24% upside) price target at Bernstein. Shares up 2% premarket.
Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) upgraded to Outperform at Wells Fargo. Shares up 4% premarket.
HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) downgraded to Hold with a C$3.50 (19% upside) price target at Canaccord Genuity, cut to Sector Perform at AltaCorp Capital and cut to Sell with a C$2 price target at Eight Capital.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) downgraded to Hold with a $120 (4% downside risk) price target at Jefferies after its Q3 report that included a 10% drop in revenues and 11% drop in earnings. Shares down 9% premarket.
