Bernstein likes Biogen in premarket analyst action

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) resumed with Buy rating and $28 (151% upside) price target at Guggenheim. Shares up 3% premarket.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) initiated with Buy rating and $31 (58% upside) price target at Berenberg. Shares up 2% premarket.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) initiated with Overweight rating and $47 (57% upside) price target at Cantor Fitzgerald. Shares up 2% premarket.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) upgraded to Outperform with a $370 (24% upside) price target at Bernstein. Shares up 2% premarket.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) upgraded to Outperform at Wells Fargo. Shares up 4% premarket.

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) downgraded to Hold with a C$3.50 (19% upside) price target at Canaccord Genuity, cut to Sector Perform at AltaCorp Capital and cut to Sell with a C$2 price target at Eight Capital.