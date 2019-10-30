Denny's +2% after results hold up amid business model shift

Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) trades higher after posting Q3 results very close to the consensus marks and also guiding within range of expectations.

The restaurant operator expects full-year same-store sales growth of +1.5% to +2.5% vs. +1.0% to +3.0% prior and EBITDA of $93M to $96M vs. $95M consensus. Heading into next year, Denny's says it expects higher quality, more asset-light business model and the creation of additional stakeholder value.

Shares of Denny's are up 2.43% premarket to $22.13.

