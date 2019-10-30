Hess raises full-year production guidance, trims capex outlook

Hess (NYSE:HES) -0.4% pre-market after reporting a Q3 loss but raising its full-year production forecast, citing increases at its Bakken shale assets.

Hess says Q3 oil and gas net production excluding Libya rose 3.9% Y/Y to 290K boe/day from 279K in the year-earlier quarter, while Bakken net production jumped 38% to 163K boe/day from 118K a year ago.

For the full year, Hess raises its overall net production outlook to 285K boe/day from previous guidance of 275K-280K boe/day and its Bakken guidance to 150K boe/day from 140K-145K boe/day previously.

Q3 E&P capex totaled $661M, compared with $542M in the prior-year quarter, and the company now forecasts full-year capex of $2.7B, down from previous guidance of $2.8B.

Also, Hess says it will receive $275M in cash and will own ~134M units, or 47%, of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) upon the expected Q4 closing of its acquisition of Hess Infrastructure Partners.