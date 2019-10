GE, MAT among premarket gainers

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) +39% after Q3 results.

Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR) +33% as QYuns Therapeutics sign term sheet for global licensing of novel monoclonal antibodies for treating auto-immune diseases.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) +26% on Walmart MoneyCard extension.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) +22% after Q3 results.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) +20% on restoring 73% of 973,000 customers impacted by Oct. 26 public safety power shutoff.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) +20% on Q3 results.

Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) +20% on Q3 results.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) +14% on Q3 results.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) +13% after Q3 results.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) +8% after Q3 results.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) +8% after Q3 results.