Freddie Mac gets to retain earnings, boosting total equity

Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) Q3 net interest income of $2.41B declines from $2.93B in Q2 and $3.26B in the year-ago quarter.

However, its total equity increases to $6.7B at Sept. 30, 2019 vs. $4.8B at June 30, 2019 due to its increased ability to retain earnings as announced in September.

As a result of its September agreement with the U.S. Treasury, the liquidation preference of the senior preferred stock increased from $75.6B to $77.5B on Sept. 30, 2019 based on the $1.8B increase in the net worth amount during the Q2 2019.

Q3 net interest yield of 0.46% declines from 0.56% in Q2 and 0.64% in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 net revenue of $2.79B falls from $3.36B in Q2 and $3.55B in Q3 2018; misses the consensus estimate of $3.01B.

Q3 comprehensive income of $1.85B improves from $1.83B in Q2 and declines from $2.56B in Q3 2018.

Q3 2019 comprehensive income reflects: