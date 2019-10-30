Melco Resorts & Entertainment +3% after mass market tables impress

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) says strength in mass table games helped the casino operator grow EBITDA 39% Y/Y in Q3 to $418M.

"During the third quarter of 2019, Melco’s mass market table games drop and gaming machine handle both reached all-time-record-highs. The third quarter of 2019 also marked the 16th consecutive quarter of positive year-over-year growth in mass market table games drop, highlighting the strength in Macau’s mass gaming market and Melco’s leadership position in the city’s mass and premium mass gaming segments," notes Melco.

Table games win per unit per day soared at both the City of Dreams and Altira Macau properties during the quarter.

Shares of MLCO are up 2.68% premarket to $23.00.

