AMC Networks -1.5% as BofAML goes Neutral

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) is down 1.5% premarket after a downgrade to Neutral at BofA Merrill Lynch the day before its Q3 report.

The company's facing subscriber pressures, and tough comps on advertising without hit Better Call Saul and fewer episodes of Fear the Walking Dead, the firm says.

It's a well run company that doesn't happen to face many positive catalysts ahead, it says.

A price target cut to $54 from $70 still implies 20% upside.

BofA's sentiment is more in line with averagea now: Sell-side analysts rate AMCX Hold on average, and Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral, and the stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.